Now the real test begins. After five months of fierce competition, the top four in the Dunedin premier A competition have been found ahead of the semifinals this weekend. University Albion head into the playoffs as the top seeds, having gone unbeaten through both rounds. College A are second seeds, followed by Physed A and the Southern Magpies. Uni Albion will host the Magpies in the first semifinal and College will meet Physed in the other. They will all make for strong games as Uni Albion hunt their fourth consecutive title. The defending champions played well against College at the Edgar Centre on Saturday, eventually coming away with a 56-46 win. College centre Zoey Flockton put a bullet pass into Talei Pelasio on the baseline as the two teams went goal for goal in the opening quarter. College sat in a zone box defence, which held up Uni Albion’s transition. But Uni Albion were patient to work the ball into Neve Beattie at the back and locked the scores 15-15 at the break. Then things started to fall off for College as Uni Albion ramped up. Neve Graamans and Grace Southby anchored the circle edge nicely and found nice space on their feeds into their shooters. Uni Albion found good depth through the court and made their move midway through the second quarter with a five-goal run. Goal defence Emilie Nicholson used her footwork to come around and swat away an outside arm tip, and wing defence Olivia Mavor picked up the ball. It was the small moments when Uni Albion backed each other up that counted the most towards a 20-6 second quarter. They held a 35-21 lead at halftime. Ella Southby (Uni Albion) and Holly McRae (College) had a good battle at goal attack and goal defence. The Southern Steel training partners never gave an inch and worked tirelessly for their sides. It was a much better third quarter for College. Perri Hore ground away at wing defence and Holly Cunliffe was injected at centre and added speed. But Uni Albion still held a 48-32 lead. Beattie remained a staunch target for Uni Albion and rewarded her team’s hard work, slotting 32 from 34 goals. College will walk away pleased with their final quarter, winning it14-8. Kiana Pelasio returned at goal attack and used her experience, alongside Flockton, to create better angles into the circle. The Southern Magpies had a strong final quarter to come from behind and pip St Hilda’s Collegiate 40-39 and lock in a top four finish. Physed A beat South Pacific Titans Tāiko 55-43 and Columba College downed Titans Tītī 62-32.