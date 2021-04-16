Dunedin premier netball season begins

The first centre passes in Dunedin Netball’s premier and senior competitions will be thrown tomorrow.

There are 24 teams competing the premier grades and 34 in the senior, similar numbers to last year.

This season, 13 of the 16 Southern Blast National Netball League squad members play Dunedin clubs.

New regulations introduced at Dunedin Netball this season allow for clubs to manage players from B teams to cover for NNL players without penalty.

This gives clubs more flexibility to cover players on NNL duties each week, which Southern Blast coach Jo Morrison appreciated.

‘‘It is awesome to have the support of our premier A club coaches on a weekly basis allowing players to transition between the club and national league team.’’

As well as the introduction of new players, there are also plenty of coaching changes in premier A this season.

Notably, long-time coaches Alice Wells from Phys Ed and Lana Morrison from University Albion are taking a break from their top grade coaching roles.

Phys Ed has opted for a co-coaching system in all three of its premier A teams — Nicki Paterson and Kirstin Scully for the A team, Emma Parker and Anita Van den Beld for the Bs, and Tessa Bekkers and Isabella Masani for the Cs.

Having three teams in the top grade will mean plenty of inter-club competition, starting tomorrow when the As play the Cs.

Steph Brenssell is new to the Southern Magpies coaching role, as is Kim MacDonald for University Albion A.

South Pacific Titans coach Mariana Te Pou will be joined by Gianna Leoni this season.

Janine Southby remains the coach of the St Hilda’s Collegiate School senior A team, the only school team in the top grade.

Defending champion College A will again be coached by Lauren Piebenga.

Games will take a break next weekend and resume on May 1.

Round one includes a double-header on May 22 and 23, and promotion-relegation games in June.