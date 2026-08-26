Netball New Zealand’s refusal to confirm next year’s competition has put an axe through the Southern Steel’s roster. Aliyah Dunn is the latest confirmed departure amid the uncertainty of 2027, signing with the Leeds Rhinos in the United Kingdom. The Invercargill-raised shooter is a big loss. She was the anchor in the Steel’s shooting circle and was the most accurate in the ANZ Premiership this season. It brings the tally to five players leaving the Steel. The Southland Tribune is also reporting coach Wendy Frew is stepping down, having signalled her intent to move on before the exodus began. In a statement, Steel chief executive Sonya Fleming acknowledged all franchise staff — including coaches — and players were coming off contract, but did not directly address Frew’s future. Frew has coached the Steel for the past two seasons, leading them to fourth place in 2025 and a spot in the final this year. She was previously a specialist coach and played 176 games for the Southern Sting and Steel. Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan has signed for two years with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, Kimiora Poi is heading to the Queensland Firebirds, and Carys Stythe is off to the Melbourne Vixens. Australian import Jess Milne is also heading to the UK, signing with the Birmingham Panthers. The Steel have been the hardest hit so far, while the Northern Stars have also waved goodbye to Amelia Walmsley and Claire O’Brien, Kate Burley has retired and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan is expected to sign in Australia. Fleming was gutted the Steel had lost a handful of high-calibre players. “It’s heartbreaking, to be honest,’’ Fleming said. “We knew our roster would be in hot demand after such a successful season and we are now witnessing the impact of Netball New Zealand’s decision to change the eligibility rules for players who compete internationally.’’ It was “incredibly frustrating’’ not to be in a position to protect players, but Fleming said they understood and respected their decisions to sign overseas as there was “nothing currently on offer for them here’’. “While there is going to be a domestic league in 2027, as the Netball New Zealand board chair has told media previously, we are waiting on our governing body to confirm the details, then work together with the franchises and the NZNPA to formalise a plan for our league before we will be in a position to contract.” Once the league’s format was confirmed, Fleming said they would immediately start important conversations to “retain our key people’’. “The reality is 2027 will be a rebuilding phase for the Steel, and the sport in New Zealand, but we will embrace that with the professionalism and passion we are renowned for in the south.” kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz