Southern Steel leadership group (from left) Georgia Heffernan, Kimiora Poi (captain) and Aliyah Dunn. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 20.02.2026 Steel Team Shoot. ©Michael Bradley

Four Southern Steel players have earned their spots in the Silver Ferns squad for 2026-27.

Shooter Aliyah Dunn has been recalled for the black dress alongside Steel teammates Georgia Heffernan, Kimiora Poi and Carys Stythe — who are all heading to either Australia or England to play domestically — after a strong ANZ Premiership season.

Southern favourite Kate Heffernan has also been named in the 18-strong squad to continue her best season in the black dress to date.

Rising defender Laura Balmer has earned her inaugural Silver Ferns contract after a breakout season with the Mainland Tactix.

Balmer, who previously played for the Southern Blast in the National Netball League and was scouted by the Central Pulse for 2025, was part of the New Zealand under-21 side that won silver at the World Youth Cup last year.

Veteran shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit also returns to the fold, bringing 66-caps worth of experience after making herself unavailable in recent years.

All 12 players from the Commonwealth Games gold medal winning squad have been named, including injured defender Catherine Hall who will be sidelined until 2027.

They are joined by newcomers Dunn, Selby-Rickit, Balmer, Tayla Earle, Peta Toeava and Parris Mason.

There is no room for experienced defender Phoenix Karaka or former Silver Ferns Maia Wilson, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson and Claire O’Brien.

Filda Vui and Saviour Tui, who was named in last year’s squad but never took to the court, are other omissions, alongside Kate Burley, who retired last month.

Coach Noeline Taurua said selections were made casting an eye ahead to the Netball World Cup next year.

“Over the last couple of years, selecting the Silver Ferns squads has become incredibly difficult,'' Taurua said.

“There is genuine competition for places, and that is exactly what we want as we continue to build the depth within the Silver Ferns programme.

“It is about building from the success of the Commonwealth Games, continuing to grow the game and creating the competition for places we need heading into a World Cup year.

“But it is also bigger than Sydney. We have a group of athletes who have the potential to represent the Silver Ferns across at least two World Cup cycles. That is exciting for the future of the programme and gives us an opportunity to continue building genuine depth and sustained success.”

Balmer earned her selection after an “outstanding’’ season with the Tactix and brings a big presence to the defensive circle, while Dunn was one of the premier domestic shooters and deserved her recall, Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns meet the Australian Diamonds for the Constellation Cup next month.

Silver Ferns 2026-27 squad

Shooters: Aliyah Dunn, Georgia Heffernan, Grace Nweke, Martina Salmon, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourters: Tayla Earle, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Peta Toeava

Defenders: Laura Balmer, Karin Burger, Catherine Hall*, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Carys Stythe. *Injured, not available until 2027

Constellation Cup

The draw

v Australia, Auckland, October 18

v Australia, Christchurch, October 21

v Australia, Sydney, October 25

v Australia, Melbourne, October 28