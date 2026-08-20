Georgia Heffernan will tick off a couple of new experiences next year.

The Southern Steel shooter has inked a two-year deal with the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia’s Super Netball.

She follows twin sister Kate, who is expected to re-sign with the Adelaide Thunderbirds after a standout debut season in Australia this year.

It will be the first time the twins have played against each other at the elite level, having played together at the Steel and Silver Ferns.

Georgia Heffernan is the latest top New Zealand netballer to flee with no domestic competition confirmed for 2027.

She adds to an exciting Lightning shooting circle with Diamond Donnell Wallam and rising star Olivia Wilkinson, who joins from the West Coast Fever.

She joins Silver Ferns captain Karin Burger, who re-signed with the Lightning, while former Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman has joined her former side as a mentor for 2027.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Lightning for the next two seasons,’’ Heffernan said.

“To be joining forces with my Silver Ferns captain in Karin and New Zealand netball legend Laura Langman is something I’m looking forward to.

“I can’t wait to get over to the Sunshine Coast, link up with all my new team-mates and get to work ahead of the 2027 season.”

Heffernan has earned 19 caps for the Silver Ferns and was a standout during their charge to a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

She joined the Steel as a training partner before signing her first official contract in 2020, and played 76 games for her home team.

“While we’re getting close to having plans in place for 2027, unfortunately this timeline hasn’t been quick enough to retain Georgia and we fully respect her decision,’’ the Steel said on social media.

“It hits hard but we are incredibly proud of everything Georgia has achieved.

“We will always be cheering you on from the South.’’

Former Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio signed with the Fever and Kelly Jackson and Te Paea Selby-Ricki have re-signed with the Queensland Firebirds.

Maddy Gordon and Grace Nweke parted ways with the Firebirds and Swifts respectively and more announcements are expected in the next week.

• Former Steel head coach Reinga Bloxham has been named as Wales’ interim coach for their upcoming Netball World Cup qualifiers.

Bloxham, who was specialist coach at the Commonwealth Games, is the head coach of the Cardiff Dragons.

She was named Netball Super League coach of the year for 2026, leading the Dragons to fifth, their highest finish since 2014.