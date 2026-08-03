SECTIONS
Sport|Netball
SUBSCRIBER
Netball

Heffernan twins lead Silver Ferns to golden glory in Glasgow

Silver Fern sisters Kate (left) and Georgia Heffernan celebrate their Commonwealth Games gold medals after helping the Silver Ferns beat Jamaica 56-48 in the final in Glasgow on Monday. Photo: Getty Images
Silver Fern sisters Kate (left) and Georgia Heffernan celebrate their Commonwealth Games gold medals after helping the Silver Ferns beat Jamaica 56-48 in the final in Glasgow on Monday. Photo: Getty Images
Silver Fern sisters Kate (left) and Georgia Heffernan celebrate their Commonwealth Games gold medals after helping the Silver Ferns beat Jamaica 56-48 in the final in Glasgow on Monday. Photo: Getty Images
Kayla Hodge
Monday, August 3, 2026
Updated, Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Sport|Netball
Latest News
1
QueenstownAugust 4

Gasfitter supervision failure aired at Jesse Samuel inquest

2
ChristchurchAugust 4

Family of missing woman ‘concerned for her well-being’

3
ChristchurchAugust 4

Watch: Air NZ plane aborts landing in wild weather

4
NationalAugust 4

Chlöe Swarbrick kicked out of House after challenging Speaker's 'double standards'

5
NationalAugust 4

Investigation into Financial Markets Authority begins