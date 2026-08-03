Heffernan twins lead Silver Ferns to golden glory in Glasgow

Their embrace said it all. Silver Ferns twins Kate and Georgia Heffernan made a beeline for each other with beaming smiles after the final whistle as their childhood dream came true. The West Otago duo, who were schooled at Blue Mountain College and St Hilda’s Collegiate and became the first sisters to play for the Silver Ferns at the Commonwealth Games, were crucial in the Silver Ferns’ 56-48 win over Jamaica to be crowned champions in Glasgow on Monday. After a turbulent 18 months, which included revered coach Noeline Taurua serving a long stand-down period, the Silver Ferns claimed their first Commonwealth Games gold since 2010, prompting Southern Steel defender Carys Stythe to do a rousing victory lap. “I can’t believe it,’’ vice-captain Kate Heffernan said. “It means so much. “We’ve been through it these last 18 months and the way we’ve been able to turn it around — this is the most incredible group and I’m just so proud we did it for ourselves, for our fans and everyone back home.’’ New Zealand brought down the curtain on their Commonwealth Games campaign in style, snapping up eight medals, including two golds, on the final day. Sydnee Andrews created her own slice of history, becoming the first Kiwi woman to win judo gold after being crowned the 78kg+ champion. It marked New Zealand’s first judo gold since Brent Cooper won in Auckland in 1990. Remarkably, the 23-year-old almost did not make it to Glasgow and was a late inclusion after having to prove her fitness following an injury. Kody Andrews won bronze in the men’s 100kg+ judo and para bowlers Julie O’Connell and Teri Blackbourn and Mark Noble and Kurt Smith won silver in the women’s and men’s pairs respectively. Cyclists Ellesse Andrews, who grew up in Wānaka, won silver in the women’s Keirin, George Jackson won bronze in the men’s points race and Devon Briggs added another to his tally, winning bronze in the men’s para individual pursuit. New Zealand finished sixth on the medal table with a haul of 36 medals, including 10 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze. Dunedin-raised swimmer Erika Fairweather’s five-medal haul equalled fellow Dunedin swimmer Danyon Loader’s record for the most individual medals won by a New Zealander at a single Games. Champion pole vaulter Eliza McCartney was the flag bearer at the closing ceremony.