Sam Winders signs for Steel

Sam Winders. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Winders has signed with the Southern Steel.

The long-time Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic midcourter was unveiled as the newcomer in an otherwise unchanged squad for next season, replacing Ali Wilshier.

Winders brings plenty of quality and experience to an already impressive Steel midcourt group.

Having captained the Magic in recent years, she brings the ability to slide between centre and wing defence.

A surprise omission from this year's Silver Ferns squad, she has played 47 tests and was the team's player of the year last year.