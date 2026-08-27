SUBSCRIBERNetballSt Hilda’s hoping to ‘reach their potential’St Hilda's senior A netballers ready for the South Island secondary schools tournament are (front from left) Charlotte Watkins, Ayla Johnston, Camryn Tutty, Ruby Hore; (middle row from left) Isla Turner, Mia Wall, Bella McEntyre, Kymorah Taiala and (back from left) Caitlyn Ring, Charlee Farquhar, Marley Hore and Tessa Steele. Photo: Gregor RichardsonKayla HodgeReporterThursday, August 27, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO