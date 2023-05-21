Steel play their hearts out only to have them broken

Georgie Edgecombe of the Magic in action during the ANZ Premiership netball match between the Steel and the Magic at Stadium Southland in Invercargill today. Photo: Dianne Manson/Michael Bradley Photography

Ameliaranne Ekenasio has broken southern hearts.

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty shooter slotted the winning goal with about 10sec left on the clock to beat the Southern Steel 53-52 in Invercargill this afternoon.

The visitors send Bailey Mes - who played 76 tests for the Silver Ferns and 137 domestic games across her 13-year career - off in style, with the shooter brought to tears by her team performing a haka at the end of her final game. Claire Kersten stood alongside Mes, indicating she may have played her last game as well.

It was a tense final quarter with both teams going goal for goal the entire time.

The Steel bench and coaching were on their feet the entire quarter, willing their team on.

As was the boisterous Southland crowd. They roared from the rooftops cheering their side home and never afraid to let the umpires know they were not pleased with their calls.

The Steel were so close to notching their first win of the season and played their hearts out the entire time.

It becomes the first team to go through the ANZ Premiership without picking up a win.

There was plenty to be proud of from today’s game, with the home side playing with hunger and heart.

Kate Heffernan was in the thick of everything for the Steel, dogged on defence and calm on attack.

It was a strong defensive start from the Steel, with Sam Winders picking the pocket from the first centre pass.

That was followed by a Kate Burley tip at the top and midcourt zone pressure, helping the home side go up 5-1.

Simmon Wilbore of the Magic in action during the ANZ Premiership Netball match between the Steel and the Magic at Stadium Southland in Invercargill today. Photo: Dianne Manson/Michael Bradley Photography

Once the Magic settled, its attack line punched through and the experience of Ekenasio stood up to take the lead.

It was a frantic and, at times, a messy start from both sides desperate to secure a final game win.

In a bizarre moment, Magic defender Erena Mikaere scored an “own goal” when trying to tip the ball back in court.

But it did not affect her side, taking a 13-12 lead at the first quarter.

The Steel were dominant in defence in the second quarter, flooding the middle channel, making it hard for the Magic to get flow.

Kate Heffernan and Winders were pests out the front. Kate Heffernan took an early intercept and Winders picked the pocket again and flung the ball back in to her team, igniting a roar from the Southland crowd.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit took a rebound and the safe hands of Saviour Tui put the Steel up by four.

Kersten was dynamic bringing the ball down the court for the Magic, taking nearly every second pass and helping the visitors claw back the deficit.

The home side withstood the comeback to lead 25-24 at half time.

It was a tense third quarter running goal for goal for the majority.

A positional switch between Mes and Ekenasio opened up the Magic’s attack end and an entry into the circle started to open up more.

The Steel went on a mini-run early, but the Magic hunted them down to bring it back again.

The Magic had the better of the quarter, winning 17-14 and went up by two at the break.