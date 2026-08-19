Southern Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan has signed with the Sunshine Coast Lightning for 2027.

The Silver Fern goal attack was a standout at the Commonwealth Games and has inked a two-year deal to stay in Super Netball until 2028.

She joins Silver Fern captain Karin Burger, who re-signed with the Lightning this week, and adds depth to a strong Lightning circle that includes Australian Diamond Donnell Wallam and Olivia Wilkinson, who has joined from the West Coast Fever.

Heffernan, who has played 19 caps for the Silver Ferns, will join twin sister, Kate, in Australia, who is expected to re-sign with the Adelaide Thunderbirds after a standout debut season this year.

The shooter signed with the Steel in 2020 after previously being a training partner and played 76 games for the franchise.

She stepped up as captain this year — with Kimiora Poi sidelined — leading them to the ANZ Premiership final.

She is the second player confirmed to be leaving amid the uncertainty with no domestic competition confirmed in New Zealand next year.

Former Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has signed with the Fever.

Kelly Jackson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit have re-signed with the Firebirds, while Maddy Gordon and Grace Nweke parted ways with the Firebirds and Swifts respectively.