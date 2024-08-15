Steel sign star shooter Aaliyah Dunn

Aliyah Dunn on court for the Tactix against the Steel in Dunedin in April 2023. Photo: Getty

The Southern Steel have made another splash in the market by signing star shooter Aaliyah Dunn.

Dunn will return to her southern roots and join a second signing from the Tactix, midcourter Kimiora Poi, announced yesterday.

Since making her ANZ Premiership debut for the Steel as a replacement player in 2017, the 24-year-old Dunn has plied her netball trade further north, winning three titles in five years with the Pulse before switching to the Tactix in 2023.

Family proved the catalyst to finally return home to Invercargill.

“Family was definitely a big drawcard for me," Dunn said.

"Both of my nans are getting older so being closer to them was important to me. I also fully understand the obsession over the first grandchild as my brother now has a one-year-old daughter and being able to see her every day is going to be the best part.''

The Steel have also retained the services of Silver Ferns goal attack Georgia Heffernan and the promising Summer Temu.

Heffernan was “very excited” to continue with the Steel for a seventh campaign.

“This franchise means a lot to me – it is home and I love being able to represent the south. I'm very excited for 2025 and the new and old faces it brings into our team," Heffernan said.

Temu, 18, has been promoted to a full contract after serving as a replacement player this season.

“I couldn't be happier to continue wearing the Steel colours," Temu said.

"This franchise has already done so much for me and I can’t wait to represent it again. The support from the coaches and my teammates has been incredible, and I feel like I can grow and develop my skills here."

"I can't wait to hit the court, work hard, and contribute to the team's success. The thought of being fully contracted, competing at a higher level and challenging myself excites me and I’m ready to give it my all."