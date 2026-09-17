One year on from being stood down, Noeline Taurua has committed her future to the Silver Ferns.

Taurua has inked a new deal to carry on as Silver Ferns head coach through to the end of the Netball World Cup in Sydney next year, extending her tenure in the top job to nine years.

It marks a remarkable 12-month turnaround for Taurua, who was stood down as head coach on September 10 last year.

She was reinstated later in the year, but did not coach a test, and returned this year to lead the Silver Ferns to glory at the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s a privilege that I don’t take lightly,’’ Taurua said.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity for me to be able to work with the players, the coaches, out staff . . . and also work alongside Netball New Zealand as we enter into a new era.’’

Taurua said coaching the Silver Ferns was dear to her heart and she looked forward to continuing to work with the players at the World Cup.

“I put my hand up and [said] ‘yes, I’d love to be here’. I’m so happy to be part of the team.’’

After a turbulent year, Taurua wanted to stay on to help continue to grow the player depth following the success of the Commonwealth Games and wanted to leave the team in a stronger position than when she started.

“These players just are amazing.

“As I’ve said . . . apart from Netball World Cup in Sydney, they’ve got two more cycles [in them]. So to be part of them and that journey is an honour.

“I really enjoy being coach. It’s . . . not every day you’re going to be a Silver Ferns head coach.’’

Taurua has coached the Silver Ferns since 2018 and won the Netball World Cup the following year.

She also led the Silver Ferns to two Constellation Cup series wins, bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and fourth at the World Cup in 2023.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennah Wootten was thrilled to retain Taurua, calling her “one of the greatest coaches in world netball’’.

“Today’s announcement reconfirms Netball New Zealand’s confidence in Dame Noeline’s leadership, her coaching ability, her integrity and her vision,’’ Wootten said.

“Together Netball New Zealand and Dame Noeline share a very bold ambition to ensure that the Silver Ferns regain their No 1 spot of the world No 1 netball team.”

Netball New Zealand took the unusual step of announcing the Silver Ferns 2026-27 squad earlier this week before they had announced Taurua’s future.

Wootten said they had to go through the process after the Commonwealth Games, while also allowing Taurua to have time away from the sport after a pinnacle event.

Asked if Taurua was the only option, Wootten said NNZ had been in discussions only with the incumbent coach following the Commonwealth Games.

Taurua named an 18-strong squad for 2026-27, but there were some key omissions, including 70-cap defender Phoenix Karaka.

“Unfortunately we can’t have everybody but what we are renowned for, I must say, is just because people [aren’t] in the squad, we are always looking for people as well, no matter what,’’ Taurua said.

“The opportunity for her to present herself for Netball World Cup is still available for her — plus everybody else.’’

The Silver Ferns also announced a three-game series against the Net Blacks — the New Zealand men’s side — in Hamilton in November, following the four-test series against the Australian Diamonds.

It will be the first time the Silver Ferns have met the Net Blacks since 2022.

Silver Ferns season

The draws

Constellation Cup

v Australia, Auckland, October 18

v Australia, Christchurch, October 21

v Australia, Sydney, October 25

v Australia, Melbourne, October 28

New Zealand Netball Series

v Net Blacks, Hamilton, November 17

v Net Blacks, Hamilton, November 19

v Net Blacks, Hamilton, November 21