The business end of the North Otago netball season is here. Only four premier A teams remain in the hunt for the Jessie Allen Trophy. Reporter Nic Duff checks in with each side ahead of the semifinals tomorrow.

MAHENO

Competition front-runners Maheno have been in fine form in 2026.

In their first season in charge, co-coaches Sonya Macdonald and Nicki Paterson have the team on top of the table with just one loss all year.

As a sign of their consistency, the side topped the standings after both rounds of games.

Their depth and versatility had been key factors, Macdonald said.

"Our girls really work well, it doesn’t matter who’s on court, they all play really well as a team.

"We’ll be looking to use that to, hopefully, go to the next level.”

Despite being on top of the table, Maheno “certainly won’t be taking Valley lightly” tomorrow Macdonald said.

"It's anyone’s on the day so we will have to play our best netball.

"They’ve been there before, they know what it’s like, they’ll be bringing their A game and we’ll certainly have to make that step up and do the same.”

VALLEY MANAWA

The defending champions are back looking for another title.

Valley Manawa enter the semifinals in second place on the table.

However, this season has been anything but smooth sailing, Valley coach Steve Ross said.

"It’s been a very up and down season this year — we’ve had injuries and people away.”

The club culture off the court helped them navigate the tough season, he said.

"Team unity has probably been the biggest [strength] and just being able to play with whomever because we’ve had quite a few ring-ins from time to time this year.”

Manawa have been the more consistent of the two Valley sides this season and have enjoyed a successful second round losing just one match.

"The growth has been massive, the girls have really come alive in the the second round."

They will take on Waitaki Girls’ High School Wildfire tomorrow.

WAITAKI GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL WILDFIRE

Waitaki Girls’ High School Wildfire are in red hot form.

Co-coaches Lauren Hueppauff and Abbey McKenzie have the team riding with four straight wins heading into this weekend.

"They’ve just gotten better and better and they’re starting to really reach their goals so that’s pretty exciting,” Hueppauff said.

"I fully back them, I think they’re definitely peaking at the right time.”

They return to the top four this year after missing out on the semifinals in 2025.

It has been a full team effort, Hueppauff said.

"They’ve been training extremely hard, everyone has been working really hard on their jobs and I think they’re just a really driven group.

"We’ve got seven attackers and seven defenders on the court so I feel like that’s a real bonus.”

Hueppauff is hoping for a full 60-minute performance against Manawa tomorrow.

VALLEY AHI

It is fair to say it has been a season of two halves for Valley Ahi.

They finished the first round of games in fifth place with more losses than wins.

However, they have been able to turn it around to qualify for the semifinals.

It is the third straight season the club has had two teams make the top four.

A loss in their final round robin game last weekend saw them finish in fourth place, coming up against top of the table Maheno in their semifinal.

Ahi will have to “play out of their skins”, Ross said.

"I’d say Maheno are the team to beat, but we’ll just have to play as a unit and play for each other and go after the one percenters.”

Valley supporters will be hoping for a repeat of 2025 when the club had two teams make the final.