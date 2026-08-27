Silver Fern Kate Heffernan has re-signed with the Adelaide Thunderbirds for 2027.

The former Southern Steel star became the 17th New Zealander to secure her netball future overseas.

She was one of four Silver Ferns confirmed to be heading offshore on Thursday, following announcements of deals inked by Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan.

Nweke has signed a three-year deal with the Sydney Sirens, who are replacing the Giants in Super Netball, after two seasons with their cross-town rivals, the Swifts.

It is the longest contract signed by a New Zealander so far.

“Being able to help shape a club’s identity and culture in its early years is a unique opportunity,’’ Nweke said.

“I’m in it for the long haul and feel so excited to be involved in this new chapter as part of the inaugural Sirens squad.”

Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke has signed a three-year deal with the Sydney Sirens. Photo: Getty Images

Walmsley and Reuelu-Buchanan have joined the Melbourne Vixens for the 2027 season.

Both are joining following stints with the Northern Stars and were part of the Silver Ferns side that won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

They join Georgia Heffernan, Karin Burger (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Ameliaranne Ekeansio, Maddy Gordon (West Coast Fever), Kelly Jackson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Kimiora Poi (Queensland Firebirds), and Carys Stythe (Vixens) as confirmed signings in Australia.

Kate Heffernan is expected to re-sign with the Adelaide Thunderbirds in the coming days.

Saviour Tui, Holly Mather (Cardiff Dragons), Aliyah Dunn, Charlotte Manley (Leeds Rhinos) and Tiana Metuarau (Birmingham Panthers) have secured their future in the United Kingdom Super League.

Australian defender Jess Milne, who played for the Southern Steel this year, is also heading to the Panthers, while the Stars have farewelled Claire O’Brien.

There has been no confirmation on where Whitney Souness will land, after playing for the Giants in Australia this year.