Otago men held on to beat the home team 1-0 on the opening day of the National Hockey Championship in Wellington on Sunday.

Kurt Ward slapped the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute.

It was a positive start for the 2022 and 2023 champions.

Otago’s next assignment is against Canterbury on Monday.

Canterbury is chasing a third consecutive title and beat Wairapara 5-0.

Central Otago, who are competing in the men’s third-tier tournament, posted a 3-2 win against Wellington B on Sunday.

Lachie Hayes scored twice, once from the field and he also slotted a penalty stroke.

They play Bay of Plenty on Monday. The Bay had a 2-1 loss to New Zealand Army in their opening game.

The Otago women, however, made a poor start. They held Manawatū scoreless for the best part of three quarters in their opening pool game.

But Tayla Hansen’s field goal in the 45th minute opened the floodgates.

The Emeralds banged in three more goals to win 4-0.

The defending women’s champions, Auckland, suffered a 1-0 loss to Waikato.

And in another notable result, Canterbury pummelled Counties 9-0.

Otago women play Canterbury in the late game on Monday.