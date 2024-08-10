All the fun and games from Paris

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More thoughts . . .
Too much Olympics! Not enough time!
Your columnist has had so little sleep he almost feels a year older. Let’s run through some random thoughts while he is still awake.
• This might be slightly exaggerated from The Times but read how they described Butcher: "... whose starting gate face — blond eyebrows, set jaw, murderous glare — recalled a wordless European henchman from a 1990s action movie".
• Dunstan High School, maker of champions. Well done to Nicole Shields and the team pursuiters who performed brilliantly.
• There is still something really special about Emma Twigg. At 37, and coming back from having a baby, she gave it everything to win silver in the single scull. Another surefire rowing Hall of Famer.
• Katie Ledecky? Still awesome.
• Cool to see Michael Phelps in France, celebrating as one of his records was smashed by French sensation Leon Marchand. A reminder Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 golds — more golds than 162 countries. Another reminder I interviewed him at Moana Pool 21 years ago.
• The 100m remains unchallenged as the beating heart of the Olympics, and the men’s race was a pearler. Mouthy American Noah Lyles was last at 30m but scorched home to win by a whisker. Interesting dude — massive anime fan, paints his nails, openly talks about his therapist.
• Hammer throw is an under-rated sport. Oddly absorbing.
. . . on the Olympics
• The other unexpected star was French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who went viral when his, er, pole dislodged the bar. Apparently he has already been offered big bucks to star in an adult movie. Ah, the purity of the Olympics.
• If you missed it, check out Dutch runner Femke Bol’s astonishing finish in the mixed relay. Then watch the clip of Bol — who seems utterly delightful — and a voice that can only be described as Minnie Mouse on helium.
• Novak Djokovic? Love him or loathe him, it was kind of wonderful to see his emotions after completing the golden slam with victory in the men’s singles. Serena is the GOAT but Djokovic is not far behind.
• The men’s 1500m, woof. Race of the Olympics.
• The greatest Olympian you (probably) have never heard of is Mijain Lopez, the 41-year-old Cuban wrestler who became the first athlete to win five consecutive individual gold medals in the same event.
• A little orchestrated, maybe, but the moment when gymnastics goddess Simone Biles and US team-mate Jordan Chiles bowed down before Brazilian floor champion Rebeca Andrade on the podium was rather brilliant.
• What did Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso do? She was sent home for allegedly distracting other competitors with her skimpy clothing and socialising with other athletes.
• Heard of American super-fan Calvin Cordozar Broadus jun? He has been everywhere in Paris, dressed up in equestrian gear and trying to learn judo and cheering for the great Biles. "I’m the biggest kid in the crowd," he said. Apparently the man otherwise known as rapper Snoop Dogg is being paid LOTS to provide content for broadcaster NBC.
• Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo will get the red-carpet treatment when he gets home. It has been reported the gold medallist’s bonuses will include a house, $200,000, free cookies for life from a bakery and ... wait for it ... free colonoscopies after he turns 45.
Older not wiser
Some of you might have caught the little in-joke in the second paragraph.
Yep, 47 today. Sheesh.
Sporting heroes sharing this birthday with the former Waitaki Boys’ High School table tennis captain include NBA guard Ja Morant, former English No8 Lawrence Dallaglio, Manchester United hardman Roy Keane and Arthur Porritt, the 1924 Olympic 100m bronze medallist who later served as the governor-general.
Names of the week
We all know the FA Cup is usually won by a famous name like Liverpool, but one of the appeals of English football’s oldest trophy is that it is contested by every team in the land.
In the pot for the early rounds were Glossop North End, Oldland Abbotonians, Roman Glass St George, Baffins Milton Rovers, Penistone Church, Ashby Ivanhoe and Virgina Water.
Sold out
Seismic — and rather shameful — news that English rugby bosses have sold the naming rights to one of world rugby’s cathedrals.
Mighty Twickenham will now be known as Allianz Stadium — yep, just like a bunch of football grounds — after the Rugby Football Union decided the cash was too good to turn down.
Bleccch. There is my reaction.