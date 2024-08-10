All the fun and games from Paris

Camryn Rogers, of Canada, in action during the Paris Olympics women’s hammer throw final at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

More thoughts . . .

Too much Olympics! Not enough time!

Your columnist has had so little sleep he almost feels a year older. Let’s run through some random thoughts while he is still awake.

• Finn-tastic. Central OtaGOLD. Butcher carves up. Still buzzing, to be honest, after watching Alexandra’s future mayor win his gold medal in the kayak cross. Finn Butcher is a cracking young bloke and it has been nice to get to know him a little in recent years. Answered his phone and happily chatted away as soon as I gave him a bell in Paris. Sky is the limit for him and his sport.

• This might be slightly exaggerated from The Times but read how they described Butcher: "... whose starting gate face — blond eyebrows, set jaw, murderous glare — recalled a wordless European henchman from a 1990s action movie".

• Dunstan High School, maker of champions. Well done to Nicole Shields and the team pursuiters who performed brilliantly.

• There is still something really special about Emma Twigg. At 37, and coming back from having a baby, she gave it everything to win silver in the single scull. Another surefire rowing Hall of Famer.

• Katie Ledecky? Still awesome.

• Cool to see Michael Phelps in France, celebrating as one of his records was smashed by French sensation Leon Marchand. A reminder Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 golds — more golds than 162 countries. Another reminder I interviewed him at Moana Pool 21 years ago.

• The 100m remains unchallenged as the beating heart of the Olympics, and the men’s race was a pearler. Mouthy American Noah Lyles was last at 30m but scorched home to win by a whisker. Interesting dude — massive anime fan, paints his nails, openly talks about his therapist.

• Hammer throw is an under-rated sport. Oddly absorbing.

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates winning gold in the men’s 100m final at Stade de France in Paris on Monday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

. . . on the Olympics

• Unlikely hero of the Paris Olympics has to be Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who became a social media sensation for his nonchalant, hand-in-pocket display in the air pistol competition.

• The other unexpected star was French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who went viral when his, er, pole dislodged the bar. Apparently he has already been offered big bucks to star in an adult movie. Ah, the purity of the Olympics.

• If you missed it, check out Dutch runner Femke Bol’s astonishing finish in the mixed relay. Then watch the clip of Bol — who seems utterly delightful — and a voice that can only be described as Minnie Mouse on helium.

• Novak Djokovic? Love him or loathe him, it was kind of wonderful to see his emotions after completing the golden slam with victory in the men’s singles. Serena is the GOAT but Djokovic is not far behind.

• The men’s 1500m, woof. Race of the Olympics.

Snoop Dogg makes an appearance at the skateboarding men’s park final at the Place de la Concorde on Thursday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

• A few wet wokesters did not like the efforts of the C2 canoeing pair, only taking part in the event as a weird way of filling the New Zealand quota for a kayaking crew, being referred to as "embarrassing". Um, hello? It was an utter farce.

• The greatest Olympian you (probably) have never heard of is Mijain Lopez, the 41-year-old Cuban wrestler who became the first athlete to win five consecutive individual gold medals in the same event.

• A little orchestrated, maybe, but the moment when gymnastics goddess Simone Biles and US team-mate Jordan Chiles bowed down before Brazilian floor champion Rebeca Andrade on the podium was rather brilliant.

• What did Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso do? She was sent home for allegedly distracting other competitors with her skimpy clothing and socialising with other athletes.

• Heard of American super-fan Calvin Cordozar Broadus jun? He has been everywhere in Paris, dressed up in equestrian gear and trying to learn judo and cheering for the great Biles. "I’m the biggest kid in the crowd," he said. Apparently the man otherwise known as rapper Snoop Dogg is being paid LOTS to provide content for broadcaster NBC.

• Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo will get the red-carpet treatment when he gets home. It has been reported the gold medallist’s bonuses will include a house, $200,000, free cookies for life from a bakery and ... wait for it ... free colonoscopies after he turns 45.

Gold medallist Rebeca Andrade (centre), of Brazil, is bowed down to by silver medallist Simone Biles (left) and bronze medallist Jordan Chiles, both of the United States, during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women’s floor exercise at Bercy Arena in Paris on Tuesday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Older not wiser

• We finish with the quote of the week. Canadian runner Christopher Morales-Williams, a 19-year-old university student, was asked if he felt the pressure to perform at the Olympics. "Nah, I just go out there and have fun. If I lose, I just go back to school and continue on with my life. But these guys, you know, they’re old. They’ve got cars and kids. I don’t even own a car. I don’t even have to pay for gas. So it’s like, what do I even need to worry about? Spending money on pencils?"

Some of you might have caught the little in-joke in the second paragraph.

Yep, 47 today. Sheesh.

Sporting heroes sharing this birthday with the former Waitaki Boys’ High School table tennis captain include NBA guard Ja Morant, former English No8 Lawrence Dallaglio, Manchester United hardman Roy Keane and Arthur Porritt, the 1924 Olympic 100m bronze medallist who later served as the governor-general.

Names of the week

We all know the FA Cup is usually won by a famous name like Liverpool, but one of the appeals of English football’s oldest trophy is that it is contested by every team in the land.

Gold medallist Mijain Lopez Nunez, of Cuba, bites his medal during the Paris Olympics men’s greco-roman 130kg wrestling podium ceremony at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

And they have some great names.

In the pot for the early rounds were Glossop North End, Oldland Abbotonians, Roman Glass St George, Baffins Milton Rovers, Penistone Church, Ashby Ivanhoe and Virgina Water.

Sold out

Seismic — and rather shameful — news that English rugby bosses have sold the naming rights to one of world rugby’s cathedrals.

Mighty Twickenham will now be known as Allianz Stadium — yep, just like a bunch of football grounds — after the Rugby Football Union decided the cash was too good to turn down.

Bleccch. There is my reaction.

