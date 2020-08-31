Up, up and overhead

Dunedin secondary school pupils put their strength to the test on Saturday.

About 10 pupils from Dunedin schools competed in the national secondary schools weightlifting championships.

Pictured are (clockwise from left) Flook Chinsaswat, of John McGlashan College, competing in the over-15 snatch; Luke Evans, of Taieri College, competing in the under-15 snatch; and

Lochlan Webb, of Otago Boys’ High School, competing in the over-15 snatch.

Otago Weightlifting manager and Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand vice-president Shanaya Allan said due to Covid-19, the competition had been split up regionally and involved 101 pupils competing at clubs including Dunedin, Christchurch, Whanganui and Auckland.

The national competition was due to be hosted in Dunedin but the decision to split the event was made when the country went into lockdown earlier in the year.

The Auckland event will be at the end of the month and results would not be known until then.