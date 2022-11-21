Bashing good time

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Matthew Russell of the Otago Wheelanders makes a catch as team-mate Nick Robertson (left) and Mike Todd of the invitation team look on during yesterday’s Bash wheelchair rugby tournament at Dunedin’s Edgar Centre yesterday.

It was the first time Otago has hosted the two-day tournament.

ParaFed Otago sport development officer Kelly Nooy said she was ‘‘stoked’’ with how it had gone.

It was a catalyst for future tournaments to be held in the region, she said.

Teams were selected at random on Saturday.

And yesterday the Wheelanders played against a selection side which included members of the Wheel Blacks.

The visitors won 51-27.