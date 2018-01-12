Best result for U21 curling teams

The members of both men's and women's New Zealand under-21 curling teams at the world championships closing banquet (from left) Mhairi-Bronté Duncan, Anton Hood, Courtney Smith, Hamish Walker, Emma Sutherland, Ben Smith, Holly Thompson, Matthew Neilson, Jess Smith, Simon Neilson. Photo: Nelson Ede

The New Zealand under-21 curling teams have had their best ever results at the junior B world championships.

Made up of Otago players, the women’s and men’s teams finished fourth and fifth respectively at the event in Finland.

The women triumphed 7-4 over Italy in the quarterfinal, before being beaten 4-1 by China in the semifinal.

They then went down 5-4 against Norway in the bronze medal match, missing out on qualifying for the top flight world championships by one place.

The men advanced to the quarterfinals, but were beaten 7-4 by Russia.