Champions of tomorrow

Hundreds of Otago’s rising athletes competed at the Otago secondary school championships at the Caledonian on Saturday.

Mac Denniston continued his form from the Otago championships last weekend to set a national under-18 para F34 discus record with his throw of 18.67m. The Dunstan thrower also set Otago secondary school records in the boys over-17 para javelin (15.78m) and in the shot put (6.82m).

Other Otago secondary school records went to Alexa Duff (Columba), who threw 41m in the senior girls javelin, Sarah Evans (Taieri), who threw 34.90m in the girls under-16 javelin and Charlee Farquhar (St Hilda’s) who threw 11.40m in the girls under-14 shot put.

Emelia Adamson (Otago Girls’) also broke the girls under-16 high jump record with her jump of 1.66m.