Djokovic up and running at Roland Garros

Defending champion Novak Djokovic celebrates getting through to round two of the French Open. Photo: Reuters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off doubts about the state of his game with a confident three sets defeat of Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the French Open first round.

The top seed had to wait until the night match on Tuesday, the third day of the tournament in Paris, to begin his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title but quickly hit his stride to dispatch French wildcard Herbert 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, 37, has not reached a final this year and his world number one ranking is under threat from Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner.

But everything looked in fine working order against Herbert who put up solid resistance but never looked likely to unduly concern the Serbian who has now won 72 of his 74 first-round matches in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only blip came in the second set when the Serb broke serve early but then dropped his own and was dragged into a tiebreak before finding an extra gear to move towards victory.

"He gave me a lot of trouble on his serve, serve and volleying, but from my side I'm pleased with the performance," Djokovic told Eurosport. "At this age I see every match as a golden opportunity as you don't know how long you have at this level."

Earlier, Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka shone brightly on a cold, rainy day, moving into the second round with dominant victories but spectators at Roland Garros were largely starved of action.

With the weather preventing any chance of play on the outer courts before 4pm (local time), the proceedings were limited to the two main showcourts - Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen - both with retractable roofs.

Twice runner-up Ruud swept aside Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a renewed bid for a maiden Grand Slam title in Paris after disappointments in the previous two years.

High on confidence following his Geneva triumph, the world number seven produced a masterclass in serving as he raced past his unheralded opponent in under two hours.

"This is one of the biggest tournaments for me and everyone every year. One of my highlights. I'm always looking forward to it. The last two years have given me so much here," Ruud said. "I hope I can make it another good year."

Sabalenka was equally quick as last year's semi-finalist, who is eyeing a second major of the season after her successful Australian Open defence, mowed down Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in 68 minutes 6-1 6-2.

"I'm super happy to be back on this special court. Super to see all of you today supporting us. It was a great atmosphere," Sabalenka said. "I know you guys didn't have a choice, it's raining outside so you had to be on this court but anyway, thank you so much."

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame an early wobble to glide past Belgian Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3 earlier in the day, showing no signs of the illness that had hampered her preparations for the year's second major.

The third straight rain-hit day of the tournament began with a big outpouring of love for Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, as one of the ever-present players at Grand Slams in the last two decades bid adieu after her opening loss to seventh seed Zheng Qinwen.

The holder of the Open era women's record for consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances with 69, Cornet had previously said she would retire after the tournament.

Australian Alex De Minaur thumped Alex Michelsen, Petra Martic overcame Kristina Mladenovic and Arantxa Rus stunned three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the few matches that were completed on the outside courts.