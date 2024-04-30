'Keen to get to Paris': Fairweather leads strong Olympic squad

Caitlin Deans (left), Kane Follows and Erika Fairweather were named in the Olympic squad in Dunedin this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

World champion Erika Fairweather will spearhead a strong national squad named for the Paris Olympics.

The Dunedin swimmer was announced as part of a nine-strong team to represent New Zealand at Moana Pool in Dunedin this morning.

Fairweather, who is heading to her second Olympics, will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle - the event she won her world title in Doha earlier this year - the 200m freestyle, 800m freestyle and the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Fairweather will be joined by her Neptune team-mate Caitlin Deans, who has also booked her spot for her first Olympics in the women’s 4x200m relay.

‘‘I’m so keen to get to Paris,’’ Fairweather said.

‘‘It’s always special getting to compete at this level, so much hard work goes on behind thescenes to prepare for the Olympics and I can’t wait to showcase it.’’

They will be joined by Dunedin swimmer Kane Follows, who went under the 200m backstroke qualifying time at the national championships earlier this month.

“This has been a grind. I’ve missed a lot of teams but I’ve stuck at it, I’ve given so much to the sport and it feels so good to get this result,” Follows said.

“Sport is a lot of ups and downs but it’s all worth it for this feeling.”

Lewis Clareburt celebrates winning a gold medal in the 400m individual medley in Doha this year by performing a pūkana in the pool. Photo: Getty Images

World champion Lewis Clareburt is also in line for his second Olympics.

He will compete in the men’s 400m individual medley - where he won his world title in Doha - the 200m individual medley and the 200m butterfly.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be an Olympian, let alone going to my second Games,” Clareburt said.

“It’s a huge privilege, I can’t wait to represent New Zealand and put the pūkana on the world stage.”

Eve Thomas is also heading to her second Olympics, competing in the women’s 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle and the 4x200m free style relay.

Hazel Ouwehand, who was a standout at the national championships, will compete at her first Olympics in the women’s 100m butterfly.

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby (men’s 50m freestyle), Cameron Gray (men’s 100m freestyle) and Laticia Leigh Transom (women's 4x200m freestyle relay) round out the nine-strong squad.

Swimming New Zealand Olympic programme lead Gary Francis is excited by the squad’s potential.

“To have nine quality athletes heading to the Games is fantastic.

‘‘We were thrilled with the times these athletes swum at the New Zealand Swimming Championships earlier this month and we’re expecting some special performances in Paris in a few months time.”

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol congratulated the athletes on their selection.

The Games will be held from July 26 until August 11.

NZ swim team for Paris Olympics

• Erika Fairweather - Women’s 400m Freestyle, 200m Free, 800m Free, Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

• Eve Thomas - Women’s 400m Freestyle, 800m Free, 1500m Free, Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

• Lewis Clareburt - Men’s 400m Individual Medley, 200m IM, 200m Butterfly

• Hazel Ouwehand - Women’s 100m Butterfly

• Cameron Gray - Men’s 100m Freestyle

• Kane Follows - Men’s 200m Backstroke

• Taiko Torepe-Ormsby - Men’s 50m Freestyle

• Caitlin Deans - Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

• Laticia Leigh Transom - Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay