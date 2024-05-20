'So stoked': Grimaldi wins bronze at Para World Champs

Anna Grimaldi celebrates after winning bronze at the Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe. PHOTO: ATHLETICS NEW ZEALAND

Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi has won back to back bronze medals at the Para Athletics World Championships in Japan.

Grimaldi won bronze in the women’s T47 100m with her time of 12.72sec in wet conditions in Kobe last night (NZ time).

The 27-year-old, who won her first bronze in the event at last year’s world championships, finished behind Kiara Rodriquez, of Ecuador, who defended her title in 12.27sec and runner-up Saska Skolov, of Serbia, who was 0.07sec ahead of Grimaldi.

“I’m so stoked,’’ Grimaldi said.

“My immediate thought is I know I can run faster, which is exciting for the Paralympic Games. I’m content with where I am at now, but excited by where I can get to.”

Grimaldi will be back in action in her specialist longjump event on Friday (1.30pm NZT).

It capped off a memorable day for New Zealand after Will Stedman was crowned the world champion in the men’s T36 400m.

Stedman, 24, claimed the top spot for the first time in his career and set a national record of 53.36sec.

World record holder and Paralympic champion James Turner, of Australia, settled for silver finishing 0.16sec behind Stedman and Fakhr Eddine Thelaidjia, of Algeria, claimed bronze in 54.53sec.

Danielle Aitchison is the only Kiwi to compete today, racing in the women’s T36 100m final at 10.22pm.

