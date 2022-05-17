King, Coll move into third round

Joelle King

New Zealanders Joelle King and Paul Coll both recorded wins in the second round of the world championships in Cairo yesterday.

World No5 King started strongly against Egyptian Yathreb Adel, looking sharp and accurate as she took the first two games 11-3, 11-5.

Adel put up a stronger showing in the third game, but was unable to prevent King from securing a 3-0 win with an 11-9 victory for the 33-year-old from Cambridge.

King was happy with her performance and to finish the match in straight games.

“Yathreb and I have seen each other play a lot and played a few times over the years," she said.

"If the ball is on her racket she can put it away as well as any player on the tour.

“Today, I just tried to contain her. She obviously had a really tough battle against Mariam [Metwally] two days ago, so I just tried to set my stall out from the beginning and apply pressure early and keep her contained.

"Like most good players she came back at me in the third, so I’m glad to get off in three and looking forward to my next match in two days’ time.

King will face 15th seed Nada Abbas, of Egypt, in the third round tomorrow.

Men’s world No1 Coll defeated Indian Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 in 35 minutes to set up a third-round clash against 10th seed Mazem Hesham, of Egypt, tomorrow.