More competitors sought for The Bash

The hint is in the name.

The Bash is coming to the Edgar Centre this weekend.

It is an annual wheelchair rugby event and was initially scheduled for March, but was postponed to this month due to Covid.

ParaFed Otago sport development officer Kelly Nooy said the event has attracted 13 competitors and it is the first time it is being held in Dunedin.

The wheelchair rugby community is a small one, but it was hoped more competitors would register. The rescheduling had not helped, Nooy said.

Bash perfectly describes the sport. There is a lot of control crashing into your opponent.

The event was set up to give individuals, who might not be part of a team, an opportunity to play. The visiting players will be divided into two teams and play each other twice. The first game is at noon and the second at 3pm.

There will be a prize-giving following the games where an MVP will be named.

On Sunday, the visitors will play the Otago team who go by the catchy moniker the Wheelanders.

"The Bash is important for new, upcoming players and for players without a regional team, because they can come as an individual. It is a really fun and inclusive event."