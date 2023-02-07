Rhodes masters extreme heat, rivals in test of endurance

Pigs Backyard Ultra winner Shannon Rhodes is high-fived by race director Chris Taylor after completing his final lap at Whare Flat on Sunday. PHOTO: BRAD SPIERS

Shannon Rhodes coped with the heat the best as he out-lasted the field to win a gruelling ultra-running event at the weekend.

Rhodes, of Waikouaiti, claimed victory in the second Pigs Backyard Ultra to be held at Whare Flat.

As the fierce February sun turned a good portion of the course into an oven, just two runners of the 65 who started were left standing by the 19th 6.71 km lap.

Rhodes and Christchurch runner Auren Clarke continued to run until lap 25, when Clarke withdrew.

Rhodes completed the lap to claim victory. His final run time was 22hr 46min, and he covered 167 km.

Organiser Steve Tripp said the only word to describe the race was "hot".

Runners were extremely grateful for the water crossings on the course as it gave them a chance to cool down by fully submerging themselves every lap.

The effects of the extreme heat were indicated by the fact the winner did 25 laps, while last year’s inaugural champion, Sam Harvey, completed 32 laps in vastly more temperate conditions.