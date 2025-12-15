Robinson's hot form continues with win over American legend

Alice Robinson celebrates taking 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super G in St Moritz, Switzerland. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson has won her maiden Super G World Cup title, beating American legend Lindsey Vonn in the process.

The 24 year old, who won the last two Giant Slalom rounds on the World Cup circuit, stepped up to the faster discipline at St Moritz in Switzerland.

She claimed the first ever Super G World Cup podium for New Zealand.

"It was such an epic day. I have always struggled in Super G to feel the same nerves, energy, intensity and focus that I feel at giant slalom races," Robinson said afterwards.

"Today I was just telling myself this is like a GS race. You're a real competitor; you can do really well. I think I was more focused than I usually am. I really wanted to nail the inspection, nail the warm-up, and I had such a clear plan of what I wanted to do."

The opening race of the women's 2026 FIS Super G World Cup season was held on the Corviglia piste, which was in near-perfect condition following cold overnight temperatures in St. Moritz.

Robinson, who was the sixth athlete on the course, reached speeds of more than 100km/h and led by almost a second after her first run.

She faced a long wait in the leader's chair in a tightly fought race that saw the next 11 fastest racers finish within one second of her time.

However, as each athlete crossed the line, Robinson's time remained unchallenged, confirming a historic victory.

After her race, Robinson explained: "It's my first Super G podium and my first win, but I've been racing Super G for a few years now and I've always wanted to crack it. I think today I had a really good mixture of the things I learned from the downhill trainings, and also the technical stuff that I've been so solid with in my GS. I was able to put it all together and have a really good run."

Romane Miradoli of France finished in second place, +0.08 seconds behind Robinson, with Italy's Sofia Goggia rounding out the podium in third, +0.19 seconds off Robinson's winning time.

This result marks Robinson's seventh career World Cup victory, adding to her six Giant Slalom World Cup wins and the 21st World Cup podium of her career.