Teen darts prodigy continues run to final of World Champs

Luke Littler has made the final of the World Darts Championship at just 16. Photo: Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler continued his fairytale run at the World Darts Championship as he reached the final with a 6-2 thrashing of Rob Cross at a raucous Alexandra Palace.

Still 19 days shy of his 17th birthday, Littler started a little nervously and lost the opening set but took control with an astonishing display of scoring and double-hitting.

He is by far the youngest player to reach the final of the championships and Cross, the 2018 champion, could only watch on and admire his fellow Englishman.

Littler won six successive legs after trailing for the first time in the tournament and was simply too clinical for his far more experienced opponent as he ran away to victory, sealing it with his trusty double 10.

Littler beat five-times world champion Raymond Van Barneveld 4-1 in the last 16 on Saturday before outscoring 50-year-old Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-finals on Monday.

The English teenager will face the winner of the pair Scott Williams or Luke Humphries in the final tomorrow.

No unseeded player has ever won the PDC World Darts Championship.