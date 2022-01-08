Veitch facing stiff opposition in both events

Several Otago athletes will be among a sprinkling of New Zealand’s track and field elite in Timaru today.

The province will provide several of the drawcards, as the summer’s classic circuit begins with the Lovelock Classic.

Shay Veitch

National long jump and 100m champion Shay Veitch will make just his second appearance of the summer.

The Ariki athlete battled an injury early in the season, although returned to jump an impressive 7.80m in his first competition of the season.

He will face stiff competition in both events.

Canterbury’s Tiaan Whelpton, the fifth-fastest New Zealander of all time, will also race in the 100m.

Local rival Felix McDonald (Taieri) will provide tough competition in both events.

McDonald is a former national long jump champion and set a personal best of 7.55m on the same night Veitch jumped 7.80m.

Paralympic champion Anna Grimaldi (Hill City-University) will also compete in the long jump and 100m.

It will be her first competition since defending her gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics earlier this year.

She will be part of what looks to be a strong 100m field.

National record-holder Zoe Hobbs and former Otago star Rosie Elliott are both entered in the event.

Elliott will also race the 200m, an event in which she finished 2021 ranked second in the country.

Georgia Hulls, the top-ranked women’s 200m runner in the country last year, will also compete.

Among the other top Otago athletes competing are thrower Kieran Fowler, sprinters John Gerber and Schuyler Orr, and all-round star Cameron

Moffitt.