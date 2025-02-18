Wanaka man wins silvers for US

Wanaka biathlete Campbell Wright, (bib 34, front row) celebrates with the United States biathlon team after winning a silver medal in the 10km sprint at the World Championships Biathlon in Switzerland on Sunday. PHOTO: US BIATHLON

Olympic athlete Campbell Wright now has two world championship silver medals under his belt — though both of them have been in United States colours.

The New Zealand-born, Hawea Flat-raised, former Mount Aspiring College student switched allegiances to the US after competing as a "lone ranger" for New Zealand at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

He has dual citizenship, through his parents.

Yesterday, Wright won a silver medal in the 12.5km pursuit at the world championships in Switzerland, with two prone shootings and two standing.

He missed one more shot than the gold medallist, Johannes Thingnes Boe, of Norway.

Wright started 28sec behind the Norwegian and was clearly closing the gap in the last lap, which made for an exciting finish.

Boe finished in 32min 26.9sec (1010 shooting score). Wright was second in 32min 35.5sec (1000), while Frenchman Eric Perrot won bronze with 32min 42.7sec (1000).

The world championships are being held at the Roland Arena in Lenzerheide.

Earlier in the competition, Wright won silver in the 10km sprint, again finishing runner-up to Boe.

Although Wright is now wearing the US jersey, his New Zealand supporters remain proud as punch.

Wright learned to cross-country ski at the Snow Farm with the Wanaka Biathlon Club, which operates New Zealand’s only on-snow rifle shooting range on a chunk of Mt Pisa reserve, managed by the Pisa Alpine Charitable Trust.

"I am beyond words in terms of Campbell doubling up on yesterday’s miracle," trust spokesman John Burridge said.

"For biathlon, he has rattled the Norwegian firmament . . . for biathlon tragics like me seeing Campbell coming second to JT Boe and 8.6sec behind him at the finish still seems like I need to wake up and face up to reality.

"Reality has shifted and that is amazing. I am sure there is very special snow at the Snow Farm."