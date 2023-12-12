Wild winds bring end to championships

Columba College rowers battle through windy conditions at the Otago championships at Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Wild weather wreaked havoc for Otago rowers at the weekend.

The Otago championships were abandoned on Sunday after blustery winds made it too dangerous for the racing to continue.

They did manage to sneak through some heat races on Saturday when the weather was slightly kinder.

Among the better performers before the wind took over were Dunstan rowers Jack Pearson, who finished first in the second of three heats of the men’s open single sculls, in 8min 32.31sec, and Angus Kenny and Henry Clatworthy, who were first in their men’s open double sculls heat in 4min 2.77sec.

Dunstan duo Freddy Todhunter and Olivia Key (8min 5.08sec) were also impressive in the women’s open double sculls.

Isla Peddie, Charlee Smith, Ella Colquhoun, Siobhan Brennan and Ciara Paterson (Columba) finished first across the two girls under-16 coxed four heats in their time of 4min 47.24sec.

John McGlashan College rowers Dan O’Brien and Oliver Colling were first across the four heats in the men’s novice double sculls (1000m) in 4min 30.30sec.

Otago crews will now work towards the Canterbury championships (January 13) and the South Island championships (January 27) in preparation for the New Zealand regatta (February 13-17).

Secondary school rowers also have the South Island secondary schools championships (March 1) and the Maadi Cup, starting on March 18.

