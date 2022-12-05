Akuta powers to Derby win

Akuta treated harness racing fans to the ultimate display of power and brute strength when brilliantly winning the group 1 New Zealand Derby on Grand Prix Day at Addington.

Settling many lengths off a hot tempo mattered little to the brilliant 3 yr-old, who put away a brave Republican Party in an epic running of the 3 yr-old colts and geldings classic.

Akuta’s backers faced the sight of the New Zealand Cup fourth placegetter settling significantly back from a hot early pace set up by an initial lead battle between Beach Ball and Republican Party.

While it might not have been what favourite punters were hoping to see, Mark Purdon was not concerned that he had the entire field in front of him.

But there also was not much he could do about it.

"The speed was on so we were flat keeping up," Purdon said.

"Once the three wide line got going, we were able to get around them."

After tracking the three-wide line, Akuta found the parked position and from there he delivered a crushing blow.

"It was a great run and a great time," Purdon said.

"He backed up from last week a little bit better today."

"He probably needed to because it was a real staying event, but he is just in super form."

Akuta’s win came amid an absolute domination of yesterday’s Grand Prix meeting by Mark Purdon and Hayden Cullen’s All Stars stable.

The trainers won five group 1 races with Millwood Nike, Don’t Stop Dreaming, High Energy and No Matter Wat all scoring elite-level victories.

Next-level is the only way to describe Millwood Nike, following her record-breaking win in the group 1 Ace Of Diamonds.

Clearly a champion of her year and unbeaten in eight starts, Millwood Nike is simply made of different material to the average horse.

And Purdon thinks it is the filly’s top-two inches that sets her apart.

"She has just got all of the attributes — she didn’t take anything out of herself sitting parked."

"That is very important when you are racing at this level and things don’t quite go your way."

"We did think it might work out that way, that she would be left parked, but she relaxed nicely and was able to quicken when I asked her to."

No Matter Wat gave junior driver Olivia Thornley her first group 1 win in the New Zealand Oaks.

The filly raced keenly in the lead, but Thornley was still able to control the pace enough to set up a spectacular victory.