Captain Tom makes winning return

Captain Tom with trainer Alister Black's son Riley, 14, at Omakau Races earlier this year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A smarter and stronger Captain Tom showed he is ready to return to top-level racing, scoring a fresh-up win at Winton on Saturday.

The three-year-old cruised away from a hardy bunch of rivals to score an impressive win in his first outing since May.

Always an immense talent, Captain Tom showed improved ringcraft in his return for trainer Alister Black and driver Brad Williamson.

Those manners should prove a vital asset when Captain Tom has another crack at Group One next month.

"He has probably come back a lot stronger," Black said.

"He has put on about 30kg-40kg, somewhere around there.

"And he is a lot more switched on. Last year, he was very green and immature.

"He is in a good space."

Captain Tom will start at Addington in a fortnight before having his second start at Group One level, following his fifth placing in the Sires Stakes final in May.

"He will go to Christchurch in a fortnight," Black said.

"There is a rating race up to rating 70. There is nothing else down here for him and we need another run under his belt before we go into the Group One [Flying Stakes]."

The Group One Sires Stakes final was won by Don’t Stop Dreaming, whose half-brother made a big impression when winning at Winton on Saturday.

Dreams Are Free overcame drawing the outside of the front line to score an impressive debut win for trainer-driver Nathan Williamson.

Williamson managed to find the two-year-old a sweet trip, following the favourite Rustenburg, who was in the one-one throughout.

The two-year-old powered home from off the pace on a slick 26.8sec last 400m to win.