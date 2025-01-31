Commander Ben to relish grass track

The surface and distance look made to suit for Commander Ben at Oamaru on Sunday. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

There is one factor within the control of Commander Ben's camp and one outside of it as the pacer looks to cap his strong recent placings with a Waikouaiti Cup victory.

The 5-year-old is in for a rematch with One Change after his third placing in the recent Northern Southland Cup at Ascot Park for trainers Brent and Tim White.

The pair will clash with in-form pacers Piccadilly Pete, Tempo Warrior and Tabasco in a competitive 3000m grass-track feature at Oamaru.

Though beaten in his past two starts, Commander Ben could not have produced much more.

The pacer stormed home from a hopeless spot when third in the Cromwell Cup before recovering well from a scratchy start in the Northern Southland Cup for his third there.

While the White camp cannot control what Commander Ben will do when the tapes are released on Sunday, they have been able to get him back on to his happy place _ grass-track racing.

“He does love the grass and if he is able to step away a bit better this time and stay in front of One Change he should be a good each-way chance,” Tim White said.

“He has gone three nice races this year. His win at Roxburgh was good and his run at Cromwell couldn't have been any better.”

While getting back on to grass is clearly a plus for Commander Ben, stepping up to the 3000m staying trip looks another.

“It is a trip that suits him these days,” White said.

“Earlier on in his career distance wasn't his forte.

“But he has got stronger as he has gone on.

“He is best following and if he can get on a helmet, the 3000m should suit him.”

The White stable also start Randal Huston P at Oamaru.

The trotter charged back into his best form with a four-length victory on the Oamaru all-weather recently.

With that win being penalty-free, Randal Huston P takes on similar opposition on Sunday.

The 6-year-old gelding will head to Addington tonight before trying to take his best game to the Oamaru grass track.

“He did go nice the other day and Oamaru has been a good track for him for some reason.

“He has won twice on the all-weather there. Hopefully, he can do it on the grass too.

“The way he won his last start he would have to be a good chance if he was able to get away and get handy.

“He seems to run his best races in front. When he's further back he gets out of his gait a wee bit and loses interest.”

Kimberly Butt takes the reins behind both Commander Ben and Randal Huston P at Oamaru.