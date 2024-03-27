Five horses to follow at Wyndham tomorrow

The Wyndham-trained Da Vinci will have his share of supporters. Photo: Monica Toretto Racing journalist Jonny Turner has analysed the fields for Kindergarten Stakes Day and found five key horses to follow at Wyndham tomorrow.

Miraculous

Miraculous gets the chance to show his true worth after a disappointing last-start effort at Winton.

The pacer has not been sighted since, but punters should have plenty of confidence in trainer Nathan Williamson having his horse forward and ready to run a nice race.

Miraculous was outstanding in his first two career starts and if he can produce a similar effort he should be right in the fight in Wyndham’s Southern Supremacy Stakes heat.

The 3-year-old is forced to start from the outside of the front line under the race’s preferential barrier draw, but with just four horses inside him, it looks workable.

Haley Robyn

Strong recent performances show Haley Robyn is ready to shine on Kindergarten Stakes Day.

The mare comes into race 2 after a solid fourth at Oamaru after making a rare mistake behind the mobile.

That set her back and made for a tough run after, but she fought on creditably.

Haley Robyn’s previous fourth at Wyndham was even better.

The 5-year-old was three-wide in the open from the 800m and stuck on bravely in a slightly harder grade than she faces this week.

Slotting into barrier 5 looks ideal for Haley Robyn who can race on the speed and give her rivals something to chase.

Jonjondagoosehasgone

Several talented horses will make their debut in race 3 at Wyndham but one has clinched a significantly stronger draw than the rest.

Barrier 5, with mostly outside hopes drawn inside him, looks very workable for undoubtedly the most curiously named horse starting on Kindergarten Stakes Day.

It should effectively give Jonjondagoosehasgone a handy head-start on his main rivals who have drawn much trickier barriers.

The pacer just needs to run up to his recent workout win at the same track, where he powered away from his rivals to win, to be a serious winning threat.

Xerion

Xerion has burst out of the starting blocks in just two starts, impressing in his maiden win before producing a strong second placing.

In that second, the trotter ran a very creditable race behind the highly promising Fiery Bandito, who also steps out at Wyndham.

Xerion kept hitting the line strongly behind the winner in what looks outstanding form to bring to the field he faces this week.

Expect the 4-year-old to bring excellent manners as he has done in his races and trials to date, put himself in a sweet spot, and run another strong race.

Da Vinci

There is a key ingredient to the Hunter Handicap that looks a massive plus for Da Vinci.

The speedster ran on strongly from the back in the recent Wyndham Cup after starting from a 30m handicap.

Da Vinci faces the same mark again tomorrow, but the key difference is that he faces just eight other rivals this week.

The usually swift beginner was a stride slow away in his last start, but another key difference is he that is one of just two horses who are behind the front markers.

This recipe looks enough for Da Vinci to make a better beginning and settle much handier than he did in his last-start fourth.

If that scenario plays out, expect the 4-year-old to take plenty of holding out.