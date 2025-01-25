Five horses who may just give your wallet a boost

Grass-track harness racing returns to the South in 2025 at Riverton tomorrow. Many races look as wide open as the big Riverton track, but journalist Jonny Turner has narrowed down five horses to follow.

THE ORANGE ROUGHY

Race 9

Due reward awaits The Orange Roughy after two big recent second placings.

The pacer copped a decent early check in his last start at Cromwell on grass, before recovering to a handy second.

The Orange Roughy’s previous second placing was even more impressive. He raced wide and parked in a hectic affair at Gore where he fought on strongly.

While luck hasn’t been on his side lately, that looks set to change from barrier 1.

Having Blair Orange in the cart adds to the many positives around The Orange Roughy before this assignment.

MUCHACHO

Race 10

While he has plenty to learn about racing, few would question Muchacho’s ability heading into Riverton’s finale.

The pacer is coming in off a strong last-start third in a much tougher assignment at Cromwell.

In that race, the towering 6-year-old showed he was up to competing with two smart types in Song Sung Blue and Deceptive Lee while also displaying a few of his wayward tendencies.

He’s sure to show a few again tomorrow, but on form and ability Muchacho should take plenty of holding out.

With a big tick beside his last-start debut on grass, he looks made for a slog up the Riverton straight.

MAJESDIX

Race 5

Being pulled up in your last start generally isn’t a form reference that fills punters with confidence.

However, Majesdix looks at least an each-way prospect against a very suitable lineup in race 5.

The mare is the highest-rated horse in the field and she has taken on considerably tougher fields in the past.

Though she made a right hash of her last start, she’s usually well-mannered and the 2000m sprint distance tomorrow looks ideal for her.

Add in that she has won on grass and she looks a solid threat.

PRECIOUS MEMORIES

Race 3

This trotter should head to Riverton fitter and wiser after her strong debut third at Ascot Park last week.

Precious Memories made an early error in that outing before staging a strong recovery.

The mare is sure to be better in the ringcraft for having a race which brings hopes of a fault-free performance tomorrow.

If she can do everything right she looks the horse to beat.

ULTIMATE PERFECTION

Race 1

As far as horses to follow goes, this guy is fairly risky.

Ultimate Perfection made a bad early error in his debut at Winton last month, but outside of that, he’s shown handy potential.

In his last outing at Cromwell, he made up a huge chunk of ground to run fifth after initially being a long last.

The risk is the horse could again find himself well off the pace, but if Ultimate Perfection can land in a handy spot expect him to give his rivals in race 1 a little bit of cheek.