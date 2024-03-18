Green on a hot streak with second treble in two weeks

Airbourne, low flying, on fire and in the zone are all appropriate terms to describe the form of Kirstin Green’s racing team.

After producing a winning treble at last weekend’s feature meeting at Ascot Park, the trainer-driver backed up her effort with another three wins on Wyndham Cup Day.

Sally Lindenny and Fernleigh Blackbird went back to back after helping make up Green’s Ascot Park treble, while Captain Meister returned to racing to seal another three-peat with a strong fresh-up victory at Wyndham.

While Green clearly deserves all the praise she gets, the Invercargill horsewoman is taking a modest approach to her recent run of form.

"It has been crazy recently — even some of the luck we have had in our races has been crazy", Green said.

"When I was driving Sally Lindenny, I was thinking ‘this is just amazing’. We started off 30m and after 1000m we are in the trail."

While luck may have played a role in Green’s recent run of success, the trainer-driver has clearly had her team in a great space this month.

"We only have about eight racehorses at the moment and six of them have been racing.

"They all just seem to be a good place at the moment and they are racing super."

Green also credits her staff and supporters for helping her team strike such rich form. The trainer-driver is ably assisted by Colin Lindsay, Tash Waddell, Murray Swain, Jason McMath and her fiance, Dr Sean Daly.

Fernleigh Blackbird put herself right in Southern Belle Speed Series contention with her decisive win in a heat of the series on Saturday.

After also putting away a lower-grade field last weekend, the mare’s confidence could not be higher.

"She went a nice race in the first mares’ race at Addington and didn’t back it up for whatever reason in the Group 1 the next week", Green said.

"We gave her a freshen up and it was quite a significant drop in class for her at Northern Southland.

"We treated that like a bit of a workout for her really. I wouldn’t usually back her up week to week.

"But she is just in such a great space at the moment."

Captain Meister was a big winner at Wyndham when sitting off a strong speed and powering home from last.

Although the pacer hadn’t started for over a month, he was right up to the challenge.

"He has heaps of ability but he hasn’t got the ringcraft yet", Green said.

The exciting trotter Fiery Bandito is among the four horses that have made up Green’s two recent trebles. The trainer-driver is looking at giving the squaregaiter two more starts before he goes to the paddock.