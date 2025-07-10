'Gifted' young jockey killed in dirtbike crash

Ngakau Hailey, 18, was killed in Whitiora on Wednesday. Photo: Givealittle

A young jockey has been named as the victim of a serious dirtbike crash in Hamilton.

Ngakau Hailey, 18, died after he collided with a car at the intersection of Willoughby and Mill Street in Whitiora about 3.25pm.

Hailey was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Two young people inside the car were also taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Lincoln Farms' boss John Street paid tribute to Hailey, and recalled the first time meeting him when he rode their horse Billy Lincoln to victory at Pukekohe.

"It was a great ride and I actually met his mother after the race. She had all the family there from Gisborne," he said on the company's website.

"When Lynne and I left the course we saw her with all the kids in a van and went over to say hello. I gave her $200 so they could all have KFC for lunch and she was over the moon."

A Givealittle page has also been set up to help Hailey's family pay for the funeral, with over $12,000 donated as of midday Thursday.

"A naturally gifted young man with a bright future taken away from us so soon," the page said.

Lincoln Farms said jockeys are expected to hold a special commemoration for Hailey at Thursday's race meeting in Cambridge.