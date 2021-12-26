Handicap in favour of Keep On Dreaming

An impressive performance in the Wairio Cup has Keep On Dreaming primed for the Gore Cup tomorrow.

The Alister Black trained 3yr-old did plenty of work in the running of last weekend’s feature before fighting on impressively to run fourth.

Driver Brad Williamson was thrilled with the horse’s effort in his first attempt in a cup race.

"He is a nice little horse. Obviously it was a big jump up in grade at Wairio but he went a really nice race," Williamson said.

"And I expect he will go another nice race again at Gore."

"I don’t think the grass will worry him. If he gets away from the stand again and gets a nice run he is in with a chance."

Keep On Dreaming will have to turn the tables on Wairio Cup winner Plutonium Lady.

A 10m advantage in handicaps compared with their last clash could prove a vital factor in him potentially doing so.

Keep On Dreaming starts from the front line in tomorrow’s 2750m feature while the Mark Jones-trained Plutonium Lady starts from the 10m mark.

What the mare has in her favour though is an outstanding record on grass.

In just four starts, Plutonium Lady has won twice and placed once.

"I’d have to say she’s my best chance at Gore. She’s racing well and she likes grass," trainer Mark Jones said.

Wairio Cup third-placegetter Johnny Mac (30m), Memphis Tennessee and Love On The Rocks (front) also have serious winning claims.

Tweedledee returns to Gore to defend his 2020 Gore Trotters Cup title.

The Lyndon Bond-trained trotter has galloped in his past two starts but there is confidence in his camp he can turn that around.

"We have found a bit of a problem. He has been hitting a bit high on the hock," Bond said.

"I worked him [on Thursday] and it was super work."

Andy Hall looks the hardest horse for Tweedledee to beat in tomorrow’s 2750m feature.

The Nathan Williamson-trained trotter chased tearaway leader One Two Menny in last weekend’s feature trot at Wairio and made up a big slice of ground to run third.

Front-marker King Cassidy was second in the same race.

Both Tweedledee and Andy Hall start from the 20m mark.