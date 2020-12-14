Johnson equals NZ wins record

Chris Johnson salutes after his success aboard Points Score at Ascot Park on Saturday to equal the New Zealand record of winning rides set by David Walsh. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Chris Johnson wore colours he knew well when equalling the record for riding wins in New Zealand with Point Score at Ascot Park on Saturday.

Johnson navigated a path around the field for the Ellis Winsloe trained 5yr-old to score his 2451st win in the saddle to share the record for the most wins with former Canterbury jockey David Walsh.

Winsloe was delighted to help Johnson achieve the milestone and proud the champion jockey could do it in the silks also used by his late father, former leading trainer Ted Winsloe.

"I think if Dad was here he would have got a bigger thrill than anyone," Winsloe said.

"Chris rode a lot of winners for him, probably as many for him as anyone else.

"He used to take Chris all over the country. It was a big thrill and quite fitting."

Johnson and Winsloe sen hit racing’s biggest heights in 1994 when they combined with star filly Tartan Tights to win the group 1 1000 Guineas at Riccarton.

The same combination went on to win the group 1 New Zealand Oaks the same season.

Group 1 wins make up 21 of Johnson’s 2451 victories in New Zealand.

The champion jockey now has win No2452 and the chance to hold the all-time record for riding wins in his sights.

Johnson will get his first shot at the milestone at Ashburton on Thursday.

The 56-year-old did not have to call on all of the skill that has seen him labelled "The Magic Man" when guiding Point Score to victory.

The Ekraar galloper was a class above his opposition, swooping from the rear to put his rivals away in style.

The emphatic win came just three starts after Point Score resumed his racing career following an injury setback.

"He had most of this year off after breaking a bone in his back leg," Winsloe said.

"It was in his fetlock and it had to be screwed back together."

With Point Score back in top shape the horse can continue to work on fulfilling his potential.

"I have always thought quite a bit of him.

"He is not really an Ascot Park horse either, that is why I wanted Chris on him.

"His future will be on the big tracks like Wingatui and Riccarton"

Wingatui trainers and riders also cashed in at Southland’s most popular annual race meeting on Saturday.

Steven Prince produced Mint Julep for a deserved victory over 1200m in race 2.

The 4yr-old came in to the race after producing a big effort to go down narrowly, running second on New Zealand Cup day at Riccarton.

Courtney Barnes continue her good recent association with comeback trainer Paul Harris when riding Riverfalls to win race 4.

Fellow Wingatui jockey Corey Campbell won the next event when riding Olaf to win race 5.