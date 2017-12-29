The joy of summer races

Jonny Turner

Summer racing, holiday racing, whatever you call it, it is good.

Thousands of racegoers who have little interest in horses for 95% of the year will pack their chairs and picnics and umbrellas into their cars and head to racecourses across the province.

From Kurow to Cromwell, from Omakau to Oamaru, they will be waiting at the gates hours before the first race is to be run. That is how keen they are; they want the best spot to take in the day. For some, it’s the chilly bins full of beverages that bring them there.

For others, it’s the chance to have an enjoyable day with family and friends.

And for others — most likely the kind of people that would read this column — it is the horses and the punt that bring them there.

Whatever the reason, the result is the same.

Thousands will flock to racetracks that have sat empty for months on end to sit down, relax, eat, drink and bet until they have had their fill.

It’s an absolute marvel.

And long may it continue.

But unfortunately, when the day is done, most will not be back to a racetrack until the same meeting next year.

As someone who sees and comments on the good, the bad and the ugly that the racing industry presents each week, it is hard not to ponder how we it cannot make more race meetings just as popular.

How does racing lure these crowds back twice, three or even four times a year? The answers seem quite familiar because they are the same topics that have been discussed in this column throughout the year.

They include a more evenly spaced and sensible racing programme that includes more meetings in Central Otago and areas of opportunity as well as making entry to less popular racedays free.

Another answer is somehow making racing less intimidating to a novice.

We have all seen the newbie racegoer go up to the betting window without the slightest clue about what they are doing.

Quaddie, trifecta, pick6, place6, they are all absolute gibberish to the newcomer.

For most, they just roll their eyes and sigh as their wait in the queue gets longer.

Instead, why is there not a place or a process that helps these people?

Is the answer a separate window for those who have no idea what they are doing?

Is the answer to have people roaming the course showing people how to bet or what to ask for?

Though there is some information in the racebook, anything would be better than the status quo.

Making the newcomer feel welcome is something racing needs to get better at.

Another innovation I would like to see is information at each course, somewhere, somehow, about how to get a share in a horse.

I have not seen anything in plain black and white anywhere on course at our local meetings that categorically explains how a newcomer could go about getting a share in a racehorse. There are ads for trainers and syndicators in some racebooks, but there is no real industry approach.

Why do the racing codes not have a website or a pamphlet that spells out exactly what is involved and how to possibly go about it?

You never know, someone might actually read it.

Sure, there may be little things to work on, but as I have already said, it is a most wonderful time of year for the racing fan.So enjoy your summer racing.

Drive safe, bet smart and enjoy.

Happy trails.

jonny.turner@odt.co.nz