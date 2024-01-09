Last-start third points to winning chances of Pyramid Mystic

With winning chances in sight at Winton, Matthew Williamson will be on the road yet again tomorrow.

Alongside counterparts such as Blair Orange, Sarah O’Reilly and John Morrison, Williamson has covered plenty of miles over the Christmas and New Year period competing in races across the South Island.

Winning makes the long return trips a little easier and Williamson hopes that will again be the case when he treks from Oamaru to Central Southland Raceway.

A last-start third behind the in-form Maui looks a strong form reference for Pyramid Mystic to bring to Winton’s feature trot.

The mare is one of four winning hopes from the Phil Williamson barn in what is set to be a highly competitive race.

"Her last start behind Maui was really good and being a good beginner should help her starting off the 10m handicap," Matthew Williamson said.

"It is a nice field but if she can settle in front of some of those better chances it will be a big help."

"She looks a good chance."

Remission looks another key drive for Williamson at Winton, in race 4.

The filly has been taking on strong maiden fields recently and looks a big chance of breaking through in tomorrow’s lineup.

"She’s been going great races in handy fields, so I would be expecting her to go pretty well back against the maiden fillies in mares on Wednesday," Williamson said.

"She’s out a little bit, but from five she should be handy enough to get a bit of it."

Mighty Miki looks a key chance for Williamson who also prepares the pacer for race 6.

The 3-year-old dashed home late in his debut at Omakau in a strong field.

Although it gets no easier for him tomorrow, he looks set to run well again.

"He is a nice horse and I was really happy with his first-up run. There are a couple of nice ones in there again, but he is definitely good enough to run a pretty nice race."

Williamson also links up with Kenny’s Charm (race 3) and Magnetic Beckers (race 10) at Winton.

Kenny’s Charm needs to lift her form going by her last two down-the-track efforts.

Magnetic Beckers cops a tough draw in his assignment, but Williamson rates him a cheeky hope when stepping down in grade in race 10.