Murray's smart ride aids Aboli

Wingatui galloper Aboli showed he is a middle-distance star in the making with his emphatic win in the $40,000 Tapanui Cup yesterday.

The Terry Kennedy-trained galloper dashed away from his rivals to score a two-length victory in the 2000m feature at Gore.

''That would probably be my biggest win. It was a huge thrill,'' jockey Brett Murray said.

''He is a lovely horse. He gave me a great feel.''

Murray was faced with the tricky task of finding Aboli an economical run from barrier 11.

He did not disappoint, weaving his way through early traffic to give him a nice run near the speed.

''I drew a bad barrier, but the plan was to get forward and be positive. I had to barge my way in a bit, but we got a nice trip.''

Kennedy plans to target the Dunedin Gold Cup in February

and Aboli, owned by Parr Bloodstock, could start at Gore next month as he gets ready for that race.

Riviera Rock showed he is a horse with a good future with a stylish win in race 6.

The Graeme and Michael Eade-trained 4yr-old cleared out to win by four lengths in maiden company over 2000m.

Graeme Eade said the horse had shown plenty of ability in training.

''He has shown us a bit and he won't give in. If another horse had come up alongside him he would have had a crack at them.''

The Road To Rock gelding had caught the attention of punters, who sent him out a $1.70 favourite in his previous start at Ascot Park.

Eade said the horse was found to have a muscle problem after that race, which explained his shock defeat.

''We didn't know until we got him home. The next day a big haematoma came out in his muscle. We gave him a few days off and got some physio into him.''

Eade plans to take a careful approach and was unsure whether Riviera Rock would start again on the Otago-Southland summer circuit.

''We will get him home and give him a few days off and get him back into work.''

The versatile Friar Tuck gained a deserved victory in the feature sprint. The Barry Howden-trained 7yr-old had not finished out of the first four placings in his past six starts.

Friar Tuck extended that streak, which started in March, to seven starts with a gritty win in rating 72 company over 1355m.

Rider Gosen Jogoo had Friar Tuck in front and the gelding withstood pressure early in the run home to score.

Yesterday's meeting was delayed after Nightcap was seen to stumble in race 1. It was decided there was nothing wrong with the track and the meeting continued.