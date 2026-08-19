Nigel Rooney feels the Oamaru racecourse is at “50-50” odds of survival and he hopes the national organisations proposing change will listen to the case to stave off execution. Oamaru is one of seven courses slated for closure under the controversial Project Stamina/One Equine report. Gore and Wyndham are the other southern tracks with an uncertain future as New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing and Harness Racing New Zealand pursue sweeping changes to the industry. The North Otago racing community is bracing for a war council on August 27. Chief executives, board members and legal representatives of both national codes will be in Oamaru that day to hear from local gallops and harness figures. “The fight will now begin,” Oamaru Jockey Club president Rooney told the Otago Daily Times. “We are going to fight for our venue to be retained. We think it’s very important for the future of racing for both galloping and harness. “We are very disappointed in both codes coming to a decision on the Oamaru venue, but we intend to fight it, and I would say at this stage it’s a 50-50 bet. “The Oamaru Jockey Club has been fighting these reports and possible venue closure for over 20 years. We’ve been singled out many times before. “There’s a bit of sadness that, once again, we’ve got to defend ourselves when we think that we’ve performed well above expectations. “I’m hoping we get a good hearing, and we get to put forward a good argument for the venue and for the greater industry for both codes. “We will have to abide by their decision, but we intend to give it our best shot.” Rooney maintains the case for Oamaru’s survival is sound. The gallops club had done “exceptionally well” in terms of fields and turnover, especially during winter months when options were limited in this part of the country. Oamaru also played a vital role in helping thoroughbred trainers around Otago and Canterbury prepare their horses on a decent grass track. The course was never going to attract the summer crowds or festival atmosphere of some other venues, but that was not the point. “What we cater for is the trainers and the owners, not the spectators so much,” Rooney said. “We’re not here for the big glory meetings. We’re not here to produce the big cup festivals or whatever. “We’re not here for the glamour — we’re here to provide the guts and to do a job that is, in my opinion, essential to the running of lower South Island racing.” It was unthinkable that Oamaru’s three gallops meetings could be raced anywhere further south in the colder months, Rooney said. The southern course’s horse numbers were impressive compared with some other venues. “It proves we are needed when basically we’re getting twice as many horses at our meetings than what are running around at Riccarton on a poly track.” There were eight races at the Oamaru Jockey Club meeting on Friday — which was immediately followed by the Kurow harness meeting at the course on Sunday. “We had 180-something nominations. We turned away more horses that couldn’t get a start here than raced at the likes of Whanganui a couple of weeks ago. They ran with six races and 42 horses. “Just the fact that we’re running so many horses here just shows how vital we are to the industry, I believe.” Nevertheless, the proposal for Oamaru’s closure is on the table and the future is uncertain. The jockey club therefore had “a wee bit of a send-off” at the Friday meeting, labelling the final event of the day the “Thanks For The Memories Oamaru Jockey Club” race. “It was the right time to do it,” Rooney said. “We sort of felt it was a bit of a celebration day, just still tinged with a bit of sadness because we have got this axe over our venue once again.” For the record, Timaru mare Winter Blaze was an $18.40 winner of the final race. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz