ODT Racing Chat was on hand at the Waikouaiti Race meeting yesterday to capture some of the action and excitement.

Paul Dwyer caught up with Waikouaiti legend Dick Taylor and a few of the punters on course to discuss their betting strategies.

He tracked down starter Bruce Smaill and got up close and personal at the start of the Waikouaiti Cup, all done with the help of Fred's Fencing.