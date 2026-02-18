Zacahry Butcher. Photo: Harness Racing NZ

Zachary Butcher is planning on doing plenty of homework for the Ultimate Drivers Championship at Albion Park in Brisbane this weekend.

Butcher will face nine rivals from Australia and Canada in the 20-race series tomorrow night and Saturday night.

He follows brother-in-law Carter Dalgety, who was the only New Zealander in last year’s inaugural championship and finished ninth behind Queensland young gun Angus Garrard.

New Zealand-born Dexter Dunn finished fourth, but he is driving in the United States these days.

"Once I’ve got my set of drives, I’ll be calling friends and family and anyone else who can help with form and homework," Butcher said.

"A local won it last year [Garrard] and no doubt the advantage they get is knowing the horses. I’ll be finding out as much as I can about mine and their rivals."

Butcher said knowing the horses was more important to him than not having driven at Albion Park before.

"I’ve driven in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, but not Brisbane. It looks a bit like Cambridge, but without as much camber on the turns.

"From the racing I’ve watched, it doesn’t look easy to get back, come wide and be in the finish. On speed and near the pegs looks a big advantage.

"The great thing about it is that it’s across 20 races. It gives us visitors plenty of time to get the hang of things."

Butcher and five-time champion Canadian driver James MacDonald are the international flavour this time.

They face eight outstanding Australians in New South Welshmen Cam Hart, Luke McCarthy and Robbie Morris, Victorian James Herbertson, Queenslanders Pete McMullen, Trista Dixon and Angus Garrard and Western Australian Gary Hall jun.

Garrard, Hall jun and McMullen are the only three returning drivers after filling the trifecta last year. — HRNZ

By Adam Hamilton