Son leading father in Otago training honours

Brad Williamson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Brad Williamson isn’t clearing space on his mantelpiece for the Otago trainers’ premiership trophy despite taking a one-win lead at Winton on Saturday.

The Oamaru trainer did so in devastating style when Mixed Faith showed her true worth after dropping back from group 1 feature racing.

Williamson and his father Phil went into the second-last southern harness racing meeting of the season locked together on 24 wins for 2022.

Either way the battle goes, Brad is likely to have a big hand in deciding the title.

He could obviously win it with his own team, or he could drive horses such as Majestic Man and Love N The Port to victory in his father’s colours.

What is certain is that the younger Williamson isn’t getting ahead of himself, with plenty of racing between Christmas and New Year to go.

"Dad has got Majestic Man and Love N The Port in on New Year’s Eve and a handful of horses in at Gore," Williamson said.

"There are two meetings left down here. We are one ahead but I don’t know if we will stay that way for too much longer."

Mixed Faith showed she was in the zone by producing a fast beginning to set up her powerful front-running win.

"She is a nice filly on her day. We have had a few troubles with her on occasion, throwing in the odd hitch in her gait, and she has gone off stride a few times, otherwise her record would probably be a little bit better.

"When she puts it all together and does everything right and puts her best foot forward, she is competitive in that grade, for sure."

Another Otago-trained trotter impressed at Winton on Saturday in Mad Jack.

The Amber Hoffman-trained squaregaiter worked hard mid-race before powering away from his rivals to score for driver Brent Barclay.

Mad Jack still has plenty more to learn about racing and when he does he will be an even bigger force.

"He did that without Brent really having to ask him today and he was probably only going about 90%," Hoffman said.

"He has got a bright future."

Mad Jack is raced by Scott Mortimer of Invercargill and Stephen Heffernan of Palmerston.

The trotter was expertly pre-trained by Mortimer and his private trainer, Paul Hillis, before re-joining the Hoffman stable after enjoying a winter spell.