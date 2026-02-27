Wag Star looks hard to beat despite stepping up a grade in the Northern Southland Cup at Ascot Park tomorrow. Photo: HRNZ

Craig Ferguson knows the first few metres of the group 3 events on Macca Lodge Northern Southland Cup Day could be as crucial as the last.

Ferguson links up tomorrow with two key chances in Validation in the Caduceus Club Of Southland Alabar Fillies Classic and Wag Star in the Macca Lodge Northern Southland Cup.

Validation is the only filly in her field of youngsters to have been to the races before the group 3 race.

The Ross Houghton-trained 2-year-old led early from barrier 1 in her only start at Addington where she took on the colts and geldings, running a respectable third.

Ferguson wants to see the same kind of early speed from her at Ascot Park though, as with any 2-year-old having just their second start, he knows she is far from push-button yet.

"She’s shown that she has got good gate speed, so hopefully she can take advantage of that if she needs to," Ferguson said.

"She has had a trial since that first start and it was nice, so I think she does have options however it pans out."

Validation tucked in behind the speed in her recent trial as her team looks to build up her ringcraft at this very early stage of her career.

"Having had a start at Addington under lights, they always take good benefit out of it."

"She has got a little bit of an advantage over the others there and hopefully it will help her chances on Sunday."

Ferguson starts Wag Star in the group 3 Macca Lodge Northern Southland Cup on the back of a win in the Gore Summer Cup.

Though tomorrow’s feature is a step back up in grade, Wag Star should have no fears in the company he will mix it with.

"He was really good last start. He showed a bit of fight and dug in which was great because at times he can get a bit dreamy," Ferguson said.

"It is obviously a harder field this week but he seems to be ticking all the right boxes."

Wag Star made a standing-start error two starts ago, something he did on several occasions late last year.

With the handicaps tomorrow setting up a very even contest, the pacer cannot afford to take a backward step early.

"When he gets it right he begins really good. It surprises us when he does get it wrong.

"He is just that sort of horse, when he puts a wrong step in he loses it.

"That is going to be key on Sunday. You can’t afford to miss away in a race like that."

The Ferguson barn has a two-pronged attack on the Northern Southland Cup, with Beach Day and driver Mark Hurrell lining up alongside Wag Star.

The mare got her last standing start badly wrong after running a creditable fourth in the group 1 New Zealand Standardbred Breeders Stakes at Addington.

Ferguson will also drive bright winning hopes Havtimewillfly and Ah Dinnae Ken, who add depth to the reinsman’s strong book of drives on Northern Southland’s big day of harness racing.