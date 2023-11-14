Swayzee wins NZ Trotting Cup

Swayzee took out the prestigious race in Christchurch. PHOTO: HRNZ

The Australia raider Swayzee has won the New Zealand Trotting Cup in Christchurch.

Swayzee, the second favourite driven by Cam Hart, beat the local favourite Akuta by three lengths with Beach Ball third.

Akuta was driven by Mark Purdon who had been chasing his seventh New Zealand Cup which would have drawn him level with Ricky May who has the most wins as a driver in the race, however Purdon had to settle for second.

Swayzee came into the Cup having won its last eight races in Australia including beating the horse some in Australia have labelled the best in the world, Leap To Fame.