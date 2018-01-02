Tiger Thompson ready to roar

Talented Canterbury pacer Tiger Thompson is a leading chance in today's group 2 Central Otago Cup at Omakau. Photo: Race Images Christchurch

New year, new Tiger Thompson?

Today's Central Otago Cup at Omakau gives the Canterbury pacer the chance to start the year off on a good note and write a new chapter in his career.

The horse's talent has never been doubted; in fact, at times it has bordered on legendary.

But he has not always delivered on that potential, winning just four of his 17 starts.

Tiger Thompson looks to have an ideal opportunity to stamp some quality on his race record and pick up his first group 2 scalp in today's 2600m feature.

The Brad Mowbray-trained pacer put in what could be his most complete performance with a crushing win in his last start at Addington.

And it was not his 10-length defeat of today's race rival Raukapuka Ruler or his sizzling 1.54.1 mile rate that was the most important part of the victory.

Instead, it was the sight of the former wayward rogue pacing perfectly around Addington raceway.

Having his fourth start this campaign should theoretically mean the horse lines up in today's feature in peak fitness and that is something his driver, Matthew Williamson, agrees with.

''He was super when he won at Addington; he really felt like he was at his best,'' he said.

With Tiger Thompson's gate speed and a perfect barrier 2 draw, the horse could shoot straight to the front and control the race in front, as he did at Addington.

Williamson admits that would be an ideal scenario for his horse.

''He has got the gate speed to lead early and he likes it in front. And it is a leader's track, so if we are able to make the front, that would be ideal.''

Raukapuka Ruler bounced back from his defeat at the hands of Tiger Thompson by winning the Ashburton Cup only eight days later.

The former group 1 Northern Derby winner will also have his fourth run this campaign in the race and should be at his absolute peak.

Raukapuka Ruler's Ashburton title came after an epic home-straight duel with Mongolian Hero, whom he clashes with again today.

Otago star Eamon Maguire is in a similar position to Raukapuka Ruler, having made a slow start to his season.

Simply nothing went right in his first two starts back before he ran an improved race for fourth in the Ashburton Cup.

Matthew Williamson will play a key role in today's feature trot when he links again with Otago's best trotter, Monty Python.

The pair will clash with the highly talented but often wayward Harriet Of Mot and driver John Dunn.

Williamson admits if Harriet Of Mot brings her best to today's race she will be very hard to beat.

But their clash being on Monty Python's provincial home turf adds another dimension to the race.

''She has beaten us fair and square lately, to be honest, and she is going to be very hard to beat again,'' Williamson said.

''But we have been racing on her back doorstep and today she has to make the trip down to our turf.''

''So he is definitely a winning chance.''

The driver has been flying high this season, winning 40 races and holding third place on the national drivers' premiership.

''The season has been going really well. I am getting some great support up and down the South Island, which helps.''

The reinsman rates the Phil Williamson-trained Horse Of Course in race 2 and the Brad Mowbray-trained Sweet Mary in race 7 as his best chances outside of today's features.

Williamson also combines with Days Of Redemption in race 3, Katies Nightmare in race 5 and Maidonthebeach in race 10.